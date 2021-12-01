Unified Loses PTAB Challenge To Wireless Patent

By Adam Lidgett (December 1, 2021, 5:56 PM EST) -- The Patent Trial and Appeal Board has upheld multiple claims in a 2BCom LLC wireless communications patent, rejecting a challenge by Unified Patents LLC. A three-judge panel of the PTAB on Tuesday found that Unified Patents failed to prove that nine claims in U.S. Patent No. 7,127,210 were unpatentable. The panel said that the claims were not obvious in light of various pieces of prior art such as an article referred to as Nüsser that was published in a six-volume set for a fall 2000 conference held by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers. Specifically, the panel said that Unified...

