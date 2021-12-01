Conservative Justices Consider Overruling Roe v. Wade

By Jimmy Hoover (December 1, 2021, 1:04 PM EST) -- The fate of the constitutional abortion right established nearly 50 years ago in Roe v. Wade never appeared more vulnerable than during Wednesday's U.S. Supreme Court arguments over Mississippi's 15-week abortion ban, with the court's new conservative supermajority giving serious consideration to overturning perhaps the most contentious ruling in the court's modern history. Abortion rights advocates holding cardboard cutouts of the U.S. Supreme Court justices demonstrate in front of the U.S. Supreme Court on Wednesday as the court heard an abortion case inside. (AP Photo/Jose Luis Magana) Mississippi has asked the Supreme Court to overturn the 1973 decision in Roe v. Wade,...

