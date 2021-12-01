Canada Raises Competition Issues In Closed GFL $724M Deal

By Matthew Perlman (December 1, 2021, 7:03 PM EST) -- Canada's competition enforcer Wednesday challenged a waste management company's completed CA$927.5 million ($723.7 million) purchase of a rival over concerns about competition for industrial waste and oil recycling services. Canada's Competition Bureau said in a statement that enforcers moved to challenge the deal after a review found it was likely to result in increased prices and reduced service quality in the western portion of the country. The bureau said GFL Environmental Inc. and Terrapure Environmental Inc. were each other's closest competitors in many of the areas at issue. The agency has now filed an application with the Competition Tribunal for a...

