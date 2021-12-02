Former ITC Atty Joins Paul Hastings From Pillsbury

By Jack Rodgers (December 2, 2021, 4:52 PM EST) -- An intellectual property attorney, with more than five years of experience working for the U.S. International Trade Commission, left her most recent role as a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP partner to join Paul Hastings LLP, the firm announced. Kecia Reynolds' first day at Paul Hastings was Wednesday. She joined the firm's intellectual property practice in Washington, D.C., as a partner and will represent technology and other intellectual property clients before the agency where she previously worked, the firm said. She also has previous experience representing individuals and companies before the Patent Trial and Appeal Board and U.S. district courts, the...

