Akin Gump Adds PE Partner From Icon Law in London

By Irene Madongo (December 2, 2021, 3:22 PM GMT) -- Akin Gump Strauss Hauer & Feld LLP has recruited Stephen Brown from Icon Law LLP as a partner for its London office, a move it said will further support its private equity clients. Brown is experienced in advising private equity sponsors and public companies, and has covered employment law and compensation and benefits, Akin Gump said on Wednesday. He also leads on aspects of private equity-backed acquisitions. Kim Koopersmith, Akin Gump chairperson, said Brown's practice fits squarely with the needs of the firm's clients. "He will provide further support to our private equity and corporate clients, which is a key component...

