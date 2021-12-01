EU Council Pushes Crypto-Tracing Rules In AML Reforms

By Silvia Martelli (December 1, 2021, 6:55 PM GMT) -- European Union ambassadors will negotiate with the bloc's Parliament to tighten existing rules on transactions of crypto-assets, in a bid to further strengthen the EU's efforts to stop money laundering, the Council of the EU said Wednesday. The aim is to make it mandatory for crypto-asset service providers to collect and make accessible full information about the sender and beneficiary of a transfer of virtual or crypto-assets operated by the providers, the council said. The new measures will ensure crypto-asset transfers can be traced and will allow suspicious transactions to be identified, according to the council. "Crypto-assets are more and more...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS