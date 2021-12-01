Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Insurer Must Cover Atty In Sexual Assault Suit, Judge Says

By Eli Flesch (December 1, 2021, 7:48 PM EST) -- A Maine attorney accused of drugging and sexually assaulting one of his clients is entitled to defense from his Swiss Re insurer, a federal judge said Wednesday, finding the lawyer's policy afforded coverage for professional misconduct claims.

Westport Insurance must defend a Maine attorney accused of drugging and sexually assaulting one of his clients, a federal judge ruled. (iStockPhoto/DenisLarkin) U.S. District Judge Jon D. Levy said he didn't need to determine whether further allegations of sexual assault and false imprisonment against Clarence Spurling would trigger coverage, because the legal malpractice claims made against him were sufficient for a finding of defense coverage from...

