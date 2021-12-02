Senate Panel Deadlocks On 3 Judge Noms, Advances 9 Others

By James Arkin (December 2, 2021, 11:48 AM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee deadlocked on votes for one of President Joe Biden's nominees for the Ninth Circuit and two district court picks Thursday while advancing nine other judicial nominees to the full Senate. The committee voted 11-11 along party lines on Judge Holly A. Thomas, who sits on the Los Angeles County Superior Court and is a nominee for the Ninth Circuit. This is the second time the committee tied on one of Biden's circuit court picks. The vote does not block Judge Thomas' confirmation but does create additional procedural hurdles before she can receive a confirmation vote from the...

