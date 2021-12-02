Hogan Lovells Names 2 New Office Heads In Colorado

By Emily Lever (December 2, 2021, 3:27 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells has promoted one of its corporate and finance partners to lead its Denver office following his predecessor's confirmation as the top federal prosecutor in Colorado, and has also tapped a new managing partner for its Colorado Springs office. Timothy Aragon, who leads Hogan Lovells' Colorado corporate and finance practice, will replace Cole Finegan, who has been sworn in as U.S. attorney for the District of Colorado, while litigation partner Jeff George will take over from John Cook as the head of the Colorado Springs office, the firm announced Wednesday. Corporate partner Ana Tenzer will step into the role of...

