Judge Unsure If He Can Rule On Future Mallinckrodt Deal

By Rick Archer (December 1, 2021, 6:34 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Wednesday said Mallinckrodt could continue its quest for a ruling that a past drug distribution deal didn't violate antitrust law, but expressed doubt he had the authority to make the same ruling on a proposal to renew the deal post-Chapter 11. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey refused a request by drug plan sponsors to dismiss Mallinckordt's request for a ruling that its prebankruptcy distribution deal for its Acthar gel medication broke the law, but said he had not been persuaded that he had the jurisdiction to say the same about the drugmaker's...

