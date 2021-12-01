Arent Fox And Schiff Hardin To Combine, Form 600-Atty Firm

By Aebra Coe (December 1, 2021, 1:55 PM EST) -- Arent Fox LLP and Schiff Hardin LLP announced Wednesday they've inked a formal agreement to merge, a deal that would make the combined firm one of the largest in the U.S., with more than 600 lawyers and policy professionals. The combined firm, to be called ArentFox Schiff, will be based in seven U.S. cities, according to a joint announcement. Those cities are Washington, D.C., Chicago, New York, Los Angeles, Boston, San Francisco, and Ann Arbor, Michigan. "We are merging at a time when both firms are having record-breaking years in terms of production and profitability," Anthony V. Lupo, chair of Arent...

