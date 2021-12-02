$750K Penalty, Permanent Emission Limits for LG&E In Deal

By Humberto J. Rocha (December 2, 2021, 12:04 PM EST) -- Louisville Gas & Electric agreed to install permanent emission limits and pay a $750,000 civil penalty to settle allegations that one of its Kentucky power plants emitted excessive amounts of sulfuric acid. In a proposed consent decree filed in Kentucky federal court Wednesday, the U.S. Department of Justice and LG&E agreed to settle allegations that the company didn't install emission-cutting technology at its Mill Creek Station, subjecting nearby residents to dangerous amounts of sulfuric acid emissions for years. "This settlement will ensure that this utility permanently controls emissions of a harmful air pollutant," Assistant Attorney General Todd Kim of the Justice...

