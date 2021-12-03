New Patent Ownership Bill Should Better Balance Rights

By Jon Seppelt (December 3, 2021, 3:58 PM EST) -- The Pride in Patent Ownership Act, recently introduced by U.S. Sens. Thom Tillis, R-N.C., and Patrick Leahy, D-Vt., aims to: ensure a fair innovation system for small businesses, non-profits, and independent entrepreneurs who have a right to know, without expensive litigation, who has the exclusive rights over a particular invention.[1] The Pride in Patent Ownership Act aims to accomplish this goal by limiting a patentee's ability to recover enhanced damages under Title 35 of the U.S. Code, Section 284, if the patentee fails to record his or her interest in the patent within 90 days of issuance. The legislation further requires...

