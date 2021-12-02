UK Lifeboat Fund Receives 1,000 Steelworker Pension Claims

By Martin Croucher (December 2, 2021, 2:01 PM GMT) -- The Financial Services Compensation Scheme has said it has received more than 1,000 claims for redress from steelworkers who claim they were given bad advice on their pensions, with £30 million ($40 million) already paid out. The program, which protects consumers if a regulated provider of financial services collapses, published the figures on Tuesday. Five more advice firms that had offered transfers from the British Steel Pension Scheme collapsed last month, the scheme said — bringing the number that have collapsed in the wake of the scandal to 18. Financial advisers told members of the "gold-plated" plan four years ago to transfer their savings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS