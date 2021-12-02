Irish Investment Firms Must Act On Product Suitability Gaps

By Irene Madongo (December 2, 2021, 1:19 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has called on investment firms to improve their assessments of clients' suitability for products, after a compliance review of the sector identified gaps. The regulator published a "Dear CEO" letter on Wednesday, outlining the findings of a 2020 review of compliance among investment firms with the European Union's Markets in Financial Instruments Directive. The rules, widely known as MiFID II, regulate the buying and selling of financial instruments. The central bank said in its review that its "overarching concern is that firms have failed to establish a risk-based and client-focused approach to suitability that prioritizes positive outcomes...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS