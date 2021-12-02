FCA Revamps UK Listing Rules To Attract Start-Ups

By Najiyya Budaly (December 2, 2021, 11:08 AM GMT) -- The Financial Conduct Authority said on Thursday that it has updated the U.K.'s Listing Rules in an effort to provide incentives for the founders of innovative start-up companies, including a reduced "free float" requirement. The City watchdog said that it has amended the regime to improve Britain's primary markets and lower barriers to entry for companies that issue shares. The changes allow companies that have a premium listing on the London Stock Exchange — large entities that must comply with the highest standards — to issue a different class of shares with separate voting and dividend rights. This dual-class share structure...

