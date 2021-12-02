UK Adviser Avoids Extradition Over Thai Prison Conditions

By Richard Crump (December 2, 2021, 4:52 PM GMT) -- The extradition of a British investment adviser wanted by Thai authorities for allegedly operating an unlicensed securities business was blocked at a London court on Thursday as a judge cited the risk that he would be subjected to "inhuman or degrading treatment" if imprisoned in Thailand. District Judge John McGarva ordered that Neil Robbirt be discharged in a judgment handed down at Westminster Magistrates' Court. Extradition to Thailand would breach Robbirt's human rights because of the country's poor prison standards, Judge McGarva ruled. The judge held that prosecutors had cleared the legal threshold to extradite Robbirt, 60, but said that Thai authorities had given...

