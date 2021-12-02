Banking Giants Fined €344M Over EU Forex Cartel

By Najiyya Budaly (December 2, 2021, 11:28 AM GMT) -- The European Commission said on Thursday that it has fined four banks a total of €344 million ($390 million) after investigating a cartel in the foreign-exchange spot trading market. Europe's antitrust authority said it has fined Barclays, RBS and HSBC a total of €261 million after they agreed to reach a settlement, and has also fined Credit Suisse €83 million. (iStock) The European Union's antitrust authority said it has fined Barclays, RBS and HSBC a total of €261 million after they agreed to reach a settlement in the case. The commission also fined Credit Suisse €83 million as part of the...

