Asset Manager Abrdn Inks £1.49B Interactive Investor Buy

By Charlie Innis (December 2, 2021, 1:52 PM EST) -- U.K.-based asset manager Abrdn said Thursday it plans to buy Interactive Investor, a digital investing platform advised by Taylor Wessing, for £1.49 billion (USD$1.98 billion) in order to widen its customer base and tap more into the direct investing market. The deal calls for Abrdn, formerly known as Standard Life Aberdeen PLC, to buy all of Interactive Investor's shares for £1.49 billion from the platform's stakeholders, including a fund led by private equity firm J.C. Flowers & Co and members of the investing platform's management team, according to the announcement. Abrdn said buying Interactive Investor would boost its revenues and position...

