Hausfeld Welcomes A New Global Leadership Team

By Rachel Rippetoe (December 2, 2021, 4:18 PM EST) -- Litigation firm Hausfeld LLP's founder is stepping down as chair and handing over leadership of the global firm to three partners, aligning with a leadership transition plan the firm rolled out in 2019. Michael Hausfeld said Wednesday he is transitioning to a new role as chair emeritus, and three founding partners — Brian Ratner, Anthony Maton and Brent Landau — will take over as global leaders of Hausfeld, which was established in 2008. Ratner and Maton will be promoted to global co-chairs while Landau will remain in his current position as global managing partner. Hausfeld said in a statement that since...

