Health Ministry Estate To Pursue Admin Firm For Excess Fees

By Rick Archer (December 2, 2021, 6:32 PM EST) -- A Delaware bankruptcy judge on Thursday gave a health care sharing ministry approval to liquidate and pursue $574 million in claims against the management company that ministry members claim took most of their contributions and left them with hundreds of millions in unpaid medical bills. At a brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey signed off on Sharity Ministries Inc.'s uncontested Chapter 11 liquidation plan, under which a trustee will assume a member committee's claims against the Aliera Cos., whose management service contracts Sharity blamed for its bankruptcy. According to court papers, Georgia-based Sharity was formed in June 2018 as...

