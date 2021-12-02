Senate Panel Approves Privacy Bill To Protect Judges' Info

By James Arkin (December 2, 2021, 4:41 PM EST) -- The Senate Judiciary Committee on Thursday advanced legislation aimed at providing security for federal judges and their families by shielding their personal information online, moving the bill closer to full Senate consideration. The Daniel Anderl Judicial Security and Privacy Act of 2021 would protect federal judges' personally identifiable information in government databases and make it illegal for third-party data brokers to buy or sell that information online. The legislation received overwhelming bipartisan support from the 22-member committee, with no senators opposing it and only one senator voting present but expressing support for the goals of the bill. The legislation was initially...

