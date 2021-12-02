Monthly Merger Review Snapshot

By Bryan Koenig (December 2, 2021, 3:36 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Justice challenged a $2 billion book merger and a $315 million sugar tie-up while cutting a settlement permitting S&P Global and IHS Markit's $44 billion merger, and United Kingdom antitrust officials ordered Facebook to unfriend a $400 million GIF transaction. Here's a look at the major merger review developments from November. Challenges The Justice Department filed suit Nov. 2 seeking to block Penguin Random House LLC's bid to buy Simon & Schuster from ViacomCBS Inc., alleging in a D.C. federal court complaint that the $2.175 billion deal would give Penguin "outsized influence" over what gets published and...

