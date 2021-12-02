DC Circ. Skeptical Of Reversing FERC Power Storage Order

By Christopher Cole (December 2, 2021, 7:45 PM EST) -- D.C. Circuit judges on Thursday questioned why they should overturn a Federal Energy Regulatory Commission order that allowed a Midwestern power grid operator to designate only currently operating energy storage plants as "transmission-only" assets, giving them what critics call an unfair competitive edge over storage facilities not yet serving the electric grid. Utilities, storage developers and clean-power advocates claim the FERC action letting Midcontinent Independent System Operator Inc. qualify certain sites as transmission assets gives a monopoly to local, incumbent owners already connected to the grid. That's because "transmission-only" treatment gives incumbents certain advantages, including right of first refusal in energy transmission...

