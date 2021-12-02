7th Circ. Judge Hamilton Taking Senior Status

By Ryan Boysen (December 2, 2021, 1:49 PM EST) -- U.S. Circuit Judge David F. Hamilton of the Seventh Circuit plans to take senior status, opening up a second vacancy on the Chicago-based appeals court for President Joe Biden to fill. The move was first announced on Wednesday in a running tally of judicial vacancies tracked by the Administrative Office of the U.S. Courts, and Judge Hamilton confirmed his decision on Thursday in an email to Law360 Pulse. "Serving in the federal judiciary has been and continues to be an honor and a privilege," Judge Hamilton said. "As for my reasons, a lot of factors come into play in this deeply...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS