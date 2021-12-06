Crowell & Moring Snags McGuireWoods Derivatives Team

By Emily Lever (December 6, 2021, 7:02 AM EST) -- Crowell & Moring LLP has added a four-attorney derivatives team from McGuireWoods LLP in London, eyeing more investment bank and private equity clients, the firm announced Monday. Crowell has poached partners Jennifer Kafcas and Charles Wakiwaka and counsel Alvino S. van Schalkwyk and Lauren Blaber. The multinational team adds to a growing financial services practice on both sides of the Atlantic following the firm's April merger with New York financial law firm Kibbe & Orbe LLP. "The Kibbe & Orbe folks knew the reputation of the team and knew their quality," firm chair Philip Inglima told Law360 Pulse. "So many times an opportunity...

