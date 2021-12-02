Consumer Lender Kueski Lands $202M In Series C Round

By McCord Pagan (December 2, 2021, 6:13 PM EST) -- Latin American consumer lender Kueski said Thursday it landed $202 million in a Series C financing to help it continue expanding across Mexico, in a round that included StepStone Group, Victory Park Capital and OnePrime Capital. The debt and equity financing will be used to help the business continue investing in its buy now, pay later, or BNPL, platform and product ecosystem in Mexico, the company said in a statement. Kueski founder and CEO Adalberto Flores said the business' goal is to help connect the Mexican retail economy without requiring people to obtain a bank account, credit card or credit history....

