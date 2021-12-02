Planned Parenthood Cyberattack Affects 400,000 Patients

By Ben Kochman (December 2, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- Highly personal data belonging to around 400,000 patients, including which treatments they underwent, may have been included in files stolen from Planned Parenthood's Los Angeles branch in an October cyberattack, the organization said this week. Between Oct. 9 and Oct. 17, a hacker or group of hackers installed malicious software in the networks of Planned Parenthood's L.A. facilities and made off with files that contained patients' names and could have included insurance information and sensitive medical data about patients' diagnoses, treatments and prescriptions, the branch told the California Attorney General's Office on Tuesday. The branch said that it has mailed notification...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS