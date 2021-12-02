Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Justices Told Nearly All Tech Faces Alice Ax Without Changes

By Ryan Davis (December 2, 2021, 7:33 PM EST) -- The owners of a digital camera patent that was invalidated as an abstract idea in a dispute with Apple and Samsung told the U.S. Supreme Court that unless it steps in, "virtually every machine" using processors faces the same fate under the current state of patent eligibility law.

In a cert petition filed Nov. 29 and docketed Wednesday, inventors Yanbin Yu and Zhongxuan Zhang said the Federal Circuit's June ruling, which found their patent invalid under the high court's Alice v. CLS Bank decision for claiming only the abstract idea of enhancing camera images, threatens patent protection for countless other inventions....

