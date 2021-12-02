Two More Firms Matching Cravath Associate Bonus Scale

By Sarah Martinson (December 2, 2021, 4:36 PM EST) -- Holwell Shuster & Goldberg LLP and recently launched litigation boutique Glenn Agre Bergman & Fuentes LLP are the latest firms to announce that they are matching Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP's year-end associate bonus structure, Law360 Pulse learned Thursday. The firms are giving associate bonuses ranging from $15,000 to $115,000 based on seniority, with prorated bonuses for lawyers who only have been at the firms for part of the year, according to internal memos. Glenn Agre Managing Partner Andrew Glenn told the firm's associates in a memo that they are also eligible for a premium on their bonuses based on "extraordinary...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS