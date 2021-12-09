Hatch-Waxman Act Suits Set For 9-Year Low In 2021

By Dani Kass (December 9, 2021, 5:03 PM EST) -- Drugmakers have filed 214 suits accusing generic companies of infringement under the Hatch-Waxman Act so far in 2021, setting this year up to have the fewest number of these suits in the nine years of data reviewed by Fish & Richardson PC in a webinar Thursday. The number of Hatch-Waxman Act suits and abbreviated new drug applications filed have both been on the decline since 2017, and unless there's a flurry of filings before the end of the year, the suits will be the fewest since 2013's 264 suits. The 809 generic drug applications filed so far in 2021 mark the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS