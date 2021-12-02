DC Judge Wary Of Gutting Fines Over U.S. House Mask Rule

By Christopher Cole (December 2, 2021, 7:24 PM EST) -- A D.C. federal judge on Thursday seemed willing to dismiss a suit challenging a mask-wearing mandate in the U.S. House and pointed to the "grave nature" of the COVID-19 pandemic as likely justification for the rule, which allows violating lawmakers to be fined. U.S. District Judge Reggie B. Walton, weighing whether to throw out a suit brought in July by three Republican representatives, did not indicate how he plans to rule but continually pressed their legal counsel on the basis for challenging a House requirement meant to protect members and staff. The GOP members are not claiming the mask mandate itself is outside the...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS