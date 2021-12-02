SEC Finalizes Rule Aiming To Keep Foreign Issuers In Check

By Al Barbarino (December 2, 2021, 8:02 PM EST) -- The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission finalized disclosure rules Thursday that establish a framework to track and potentially delist foreign issuers that have evaded U.S. auditors or are subject to the "influence" of foreign governments, with Chair Gary Gensler warning that foreign players accessing U.S. markets must "play by our rules." The move finalizes March interim final rules that, in line with the Holding Foreign Companies Accountable Act, add annual disclosure requirements for certain "commission-identified issuers" listed on U.S. exchanges whose audit reports are issued by registered foreign public accounting firms that the Public Company Accounting Oversight Board is unable to...

