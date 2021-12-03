Texas Law Firm Asks 5th Circ. To Revive Virus Coverage Suit

By Ben Zigterman (December 3, 2021, 3:28 PM EST) -- A Texas law firm asked the Fifth Circuit to resurrect its coronavirus coverage suit against Cincinnati Insurance Co., arguing that the physical nature of the virus, its spread and the preventative measures taken qualifies it for coverage. U.S. District Judge Sam A. Lindsay incorrectly dismissed its suit in September, Ferrer Poirot & Wansbrough argued Thursday, contending that the dictionary definition of damage includes impaired usefulness that would also qualify the loss of functional use of a property for coverage. "Everything about the COVID-19 virus is physical — the disease, the infection, the symptoms, the spread, the harm and the physical requirements to...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS