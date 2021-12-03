Medicinal Standards Org Urges More Testing Of Delta-8 THC

By Katryna Perera (December 3, 2021, 3:57 PM EST) -- The cannabis panel of the U.S. Pharmacopeia has pressed for more testing of Delta-8 THC, saying in a recent commentary that "it's time to hold cannabinoid products to the highest standard." The USP is a nonprofit scientific organization that sets quality standards for medicines, dietary supplements and food ingredients worldwide. According to Wednesday's release, its cannabis panel looked at issues surrounding Delta-8: an isomer or chemical variant of Delta-9, the psychoactive ingredient in marijuana that produces a high when consumed. The panel recommended further clinical research of minor cannabinoids, including Delta-8, and it said the compounds should be subject to systematic...

