Florida Gov. DeSantis Makes 5 Judicial Appointments

By Madison Arnold (December 3, 2021, 4:48 PM EST) -- Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis announced that he made five new judicial appointments, which include one to the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, one to the Seventeenth Judicial Circuit Court and three to the Hillsborough County Court. DeSantis announced the appointments of Judges Michael Deen, Natasha DePrimo, James Giardina, Susan Lopez and Matthew Smith on Thursday. The Hillsborough County judges all fill vacancies created by the Florida Legislature, while the remaining two replace judges who have resigned. Judge Deen will serve on the Ninth Judicial Circuit Court, which covers Orange and Osceola counties. He will fill the vacancy of Judge Donald A. Myers...

