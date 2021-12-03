Fix 'Inadequate' Fraud Recovery Of COVID Loans, Gov't Told

By Najiyya Budaly (December 3, 2021, 12:15 PM GMT) -- Britain's public spending regulator said Friday that the government must improve its "inadequate" recovery of money lost through fraud from the £47 billion ($62 billion) COVID business loans program, which it found had been abused because speed was prioritized over adequate checks. The National Audit Office, an independent parliamentary body, said that the Business Department must improve the way it identifies and recovers fraudulent loans taken out under the so-called Bounce Back Loan Scheme for small companies. But the Department for Business, Energy and Industrial Strategy has estimated that fraudsters have abused the scheme on a massive scale, siphoning away £4.9...

