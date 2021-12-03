Italian Accused Of Extorting Vatican Faces UK Extradition

By Richard Crump (December 3, 2021, 2:22 PM GMT) -- A key suspect in a Vatican corruption scandal has been ordered by a London court to be extradited to Italy, where he faces money laundering charges arising from allegations that he extorted €15 million ($16.8 million) from the Holy See. A London court has dismissed arguments by lawyers for Gianluigi Torzi that his extradition should be barred because he could face trial on the same matters in Italy and the Vatican. (iStock) Gianluigi Torzi, 41, failed to convince a judge at Westminster Magistrates' Court that he should be able to avoid facing allegations by Italian authorities that he conspired to defraud the Vatican's...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS