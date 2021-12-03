FRC Drops Drinks Co. Finance Statements Probe

By Irene Madongo (December 3, 2021, 6:39 PM GMT) -- The Financial Reporting Council said Friday that it has dropped its probe into the work of a member of the U.K.'s accountancy body on the financial statements of a collapsed alcoholic drinks distributor. The auditing watchdog said it has ended its probe into the preparation and approval of the financial statements of Conviviality PLC, by a member of the Institute of Chartered Accountants in England and Wales, saying its top lawyer felt it did not meet the test for enforcement action. "After a detailed review of the evidence, the executive counsel has decided that the test for bringing enforcement action against...

