Bank Of Ireland Fined €24.5M For IT Framework Breaches

By Najiyya Budaly (December 3, 2021, 2:38 PM GMT) -- The Central Bank of Ireland has said it has fined the Bank of Ireland €24.5 million ($27.7 million) for failing to have in place a robust framework to ensure that it could carry on offering services if it was hit with significant IT disruption. The Irish financial regulator said that the shortcomings started in 2008 but were not spotted by the lender — one of the largest in Ireland — until 2015, the result of failings in its internal controls. The bank has admitted that it failed to demonstrate that it could continue offering services after a major disruption to its...

