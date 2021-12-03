FCA Outlines Tougher Adviser Regime After Greensill Scandal

By Martin Croucher (December 3, 2021, 12:21 PM GMT) -- The City watchdog said on Friday that it wants to toughen up supervision for unregulated advisers, as it seeks to draw lessons from the collapse of finance company Greensill Capital. The City watchdog has said that appointed representatives can sometimes generate up to 400% more complaints than principal firms. (AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali) The Financial Conduct Authority has published a consultation paper on changes to the regime for so-called appointed representatives, which are investment advice or insurance broking businesses that trade under a principal firm's regulatory permissions. The appointed representative regime was introduced in the 1980s to prevent sole traders from individually...

