Hogan Lovells Matches Cravath Associate Bonus Scale

By Matt Perez (December 3, 2021, 2:58 PM EST) -- Hogan Lovells on Thursday bumped up its year-end bonus structure for associates, matching the senior-level highs set by Cravath Swaine & Moore LLP in November, the firm confirmed to Law360 on Friday. The BigLaw firm will pay associates who were hired last year $20,000 — a $5,000 bump from the low end of Cravath's pay scale – and attorneys who started in and before 2014 will receive $115,000, according to a memo sent to staff. The bonuses will be paid on Dec. 31 to associates who meet "quality, firm citizenship and minimum hours expectations," with high-performing lawyers able to earn more....

