US Lacks Proof Of Vietnam, Taiwan As Currency Manipulators

By Grace Dixon (December 3, 2021, 7:38 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of the Treasury told Congress on Friday that Vietnam and Taiwan met each of the three benchmarks it uses to identify possible currency manipulation but that there was insufficient evidence to formally tag the countries as currency manipulators. Treasury's report, which scrutinizes the economic policies of 20 trading partners under two trade laws enacted in 1988 and 2015, echoed the findings of a similar report it issued in April in which Switzerland, Vietnam and Taiwan met the threshold for potential currency manipulation. The European nation narrowly dodged the list this time, according to Treasury, which works with countries...

