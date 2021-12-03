Plan OK Ends 'Complicated' Nursing Home Biz Ch. 11

By Rick Archer (December 3, 2021, 1:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge Friday approved an unopposed Chapter 11 plan for affiliates of Consulate Health Care, ending a nine-month process that counsel for the nursing home operator said had proven unusually complicated. At the brief virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge John Dorsey said he was "pleased" Consulate had been able to put forward a completely consensual plan to resolve a case that involved, among other factors, a $258 million court judgment for Medicare overbilling. "These cases have been very complicated for their size," Consulate counsel Robert Weber said. CMC II LLC and five other affiliates of Consulate hit Chapter 11 on...

