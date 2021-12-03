IP Hires: Paul Hastings, Perkins Coie, Barnes & Thornburg

By Tiffany Hu (December 3, 2021, 5:28 PM EST) -- A former Kirkland & Ellis litigator whose clients include Motorola and Dyson has joined Barnes & Thornburg, and Paul Hastings strengthened its intellectual property team with the addition of a former Pillsbury Winthrop attorney who previously worked at the U.S. International Trade Commission. Here are the details on these and other notable hires. Paul Hastings Kecia Reynolds An intellectual property attorney with more than five years of experience working for the U.S. International Trade Commission has left her most recent role as a Pillsbury Winthrop Shaw Pittman LLP partner to join Paul Hastings LLP. Kecia Reynolds' first day at Paul Hastings...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS