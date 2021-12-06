MPs To Probe Strength Of Justice System In Tackling Fraud

By Najiyya Budaly (December 6, 2021, 12:38 PM GMT) -- A parliamentary committee has launched an inquiry into the criminal justice system's approach to combating fraud, after finding that a shortage of government resources has contributed to approximately £137 billion ($182 billion) of scams in Britain every year. As little as 1% of police resources are dedicated to fraud, the House of Commons Justice Committee has said. (AP Photo/Kirsty Wigglesworth) The House of Commons Justice Committee said on Friday that it will consider how the courts prosecute fraud. The MPs said they expect to begin holding formal evidence sessions at the start of 2022 on topics including the role of the Crown Prosecution...

