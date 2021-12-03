Textile Co. Settles With Medical Pot User Over Nixed Job Offer

By Katryna Perera (December 3, 2021, 8:31 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island fabric maker has settled a seven-year-long case with a graduate student over allegations that it violated state law by denying the student a paid summer internship because she was a medical marijuana user, according to the American Civil Liberties Union of Rhode Island. The settlement comes four years after a ruling was issued in the case by the Rhode Island Superior Court, according to a press release from the organization on Thursday. The court previously found that Darlington Fabrics Corp. and its parent company, The Moore Company, had discriminated against Christine Callaghan when they declined to offer her a...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS