Up Next At High Court: Funding Religion, ERISA's Big Day

By Jimmy Hoover (December 3, 2021, 5:01 PM EST) -- The U.S. Supreme Court will hear its final cases of 2021 this week before the winter recess, including a potential landmark case on whether states can deny taxpayer funds to religious schools and another that has the world of ERISA lawyers on the edge of its seat. The court will hear five cases the week of Dec. 6, which marks the end of the December argument session and the final hearings of the year. Although the justices have been back in the courtroom for arguments this term, the court has limited those present to court staff, attorneys and a handful of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS