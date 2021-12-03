Powell, Other Attys Ordered To Pay $175K Over Election Suit

By Justin Wise (December 3, 2021, 4:26 PM EST) -- A Michigan federal judge has ordered Sidney Powell, L. Lin Wood and several other sanctioned attorneys to pay roughly $175,000 in fees to the state of Michigan and the city of Detroit for bringing a 2020 election challenge that the judge previously called a "profound abuse of the judicial process." In a decision written Thursday, U.S. District Judge Linda V. Parker ordered the attorneys to pay more than $153,000 to Detroit and nearly $22,000 to the state for legal fees they incurred while defending the action and pursuing a sanctions motion against the group. They must pay the fees within 30...

