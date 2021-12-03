GOP Senator Decries Gensler's Crypto Stance As Vague

By Elise Hansen (December 3, 2021, 6:01 PM EST) -- The Senate Banking Committee's top Republican on Friday expressed frustration that U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission Chair Gary Gensler, when pressed on his views, didn't specify which cryptocurrencies the SEC views as securities. Sen. Pat Toomey, R-Pa., said he was disappointed in Gensler's responses to his request for public guidance on cryptocurrencies. Toomey sent a series of follow-up questions after Gensler testified before the Senate Banking Committee in September, and Toomey on Friday said he found the answers lacking. "For investors to benefit from a fair and competitive marketplace, federal agencies should answer questions about whether — and if so, how...

